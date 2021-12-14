Middlesbrough likely to recall Nottingham Forest defender, Stoke plot move for Sweden international

Middlesbrough were unable to claim a third successive victory against Stoke.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 8:27 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 8:28 am
14th December 2021 - Championship rumours

Chris Wilder' s side played out a 0-0 draw in the weekend's Championship fixture and the former Sheffield United boss believed they could have snatched all three points.

“I enjoyed watching my team come into the backyard of a team who will be no doubt in the play-offs, and we have gone toe-to-toe with them,” Wilder said.

“Overall, our performance was good and on another day we might have shaded a win in a tight game. We came to a side, who I said previously, was potentially the hardest match we had faced.

“However, the greedy part of me says we should have won it.”

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

