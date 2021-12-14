Middlesbrough likely to recall Nottingham Forest defender, Stoke plot move for Sweden international

14th December 2021 - Championship rumours

Chris Wilder' s side played out a 0-0 draw in the weekend's Championship fixture and the former Sheffield United boss believed they could have snatched all three points.

“I enjoyed watching my team come into the backyard of a team who will be no doubt in the play-offs, and we have gone toe-to-toe with them,” Wilder said.

“Overall, our performance was good and on another day we might have shaded a win in a tight game. We came to a side, who I said previously, was potentially the hardest match we had faced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, the greedy part of me says we should have won it.”