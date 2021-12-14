Middlesbrough likely to recall Nottingham Forest defender, Stoke plot move for Sweden international
Middlesbrough were unable to claim a third successive victory against Stoke.
Chris Wilder' s side played out a 0-0 draw in the weekend's Championship fixture and the former Sheffield United boss believed they could have snatched all three points.
“I enjoyed watching my team come into the backyard of a team who will be no doubt in the play-offs, and we have gone toe-to-toe with them,” Wilder said.
“Overall, our performance was good and on another day we might have shaded a win in a tight game. We came to a side, who I said previously, was potentially the hardest match we had faced.
“However, the greedy part of me says we should have won it.”
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...