Middlesbrough lining up shock move for £26million winger - reports

Middlesbrough are lining up a shock move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, according to reports.

Sky Sports have claimed that Boro are chasing the 29-year-old winger who is out of favour at Goodison Park and is available for around £15million.

Bolasie joined the Toffees two years ago for a reported £26million but has struggled with injuries since.

Boro boss Tony Pulis knows the DR Congo international from his time at Crystal Palace and is looking to replace the outgoing Adama Traore, who looks set to join Wolves.

