Middlesbrough linked with Sam Byram as Tony Pulis targets defensive cover

Middlesbrough could be preparing a late move for West Ham right-back Sam Byram.

The 24-year-old made just five league appearances for the Hammers last campaign and appears to be surplus to requirements under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Nottingham Forest appeared to be leading the race to sign the former Leeds United trainee, however the Daily Mirror claim Boro have made a late move.

Byram could be a useful asset for Boro manager Tony Pulis, who deployed a 3-5-2 formation in his side's 3-0 victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

Ryan Shotton was selected as a right wing-back against the Blades, but Byram would represent a more natural option.

Byram was a regular for Leeds in the Championship before joining West Ham in January 2016.

Everton right-back Cuco Martina, 28, has also been linked with Pulis' side, with a number of Championship clubs reportedly interested.