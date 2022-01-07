Boro have already made one signing in January after bringing in striker Aaron Connolly from Brighton until the end of the season, while they are also hopeful of completing a loan move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

When asked about Balogun ahead of his side’s FA Cup match against Mansfield, Wilder wouldn’t comment on the player but praised the work of Boro’s head of football Kieran Scott and chief executive Neil Bausor.

“I’m not going to stick names to any of our targets, we are working extremely hard and still are in terms of sealing these deals,” said Wilder.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.

“We are in conversation with a couple of Premier League teams regarding loans.

“I have to thank the owner and the work that has gone in behind the scenes with Neil Bausor and Kieran Scott, a lot was talked about when Kieran was appointed and the effect he will have on many levels.

“I’m delighted to get Aaron in and we’ve talked about being smart and adding to the group, good players want to see other good players coming into the group.”

Boro have climbed to seventh in the Championship table but saw their game against Sheffield United postponed due a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

The game against Mansfield looks set to go ahead despite more positive cases at Boro, while some players are expected to become available again following a period of self-isolation.

Wilder has also admitted there will be departures at the club this month to balance the books.

“We are going well and I think it’s the right time to strengthen to cement our position and improve it, other clubs will be doing the same,” Wilder added.

“There have been offers on the table to a couple of clubs and I like to think when the window shuts the group will be in a lot better shape than it is now, in terms of the balance of it and the depth of it.

“We’ve talked about some players going out of the building as well which will obviously happen to balance the books.”

