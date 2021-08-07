The 28-year-old stopper spent the second half of last season at German club St. Pauli and has returned to Teesside for pre-season.

Stojanovic joined Boro in January 2020 but couldn’t nail down his place as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Joe Lumley is expected to start in goal for the Teessiders this campaign, while the club are looking to sign another player in that position.

Dejan Stojanovic while on loan at FC St. Pauli.

When asked by the Mail if Stojanovic is still expected to leave Boro, manager Neil Warnock said: “He is. He would like to but it’s easier said than done but that’s our intention.”

Warnock’s top priority is to sign at least one more striker and a left-sided defender before the end of the month.

The Teessiders have also been without new signing Sammy Ameobi during pre-season due to a knee injury.

Asked what positions he still feels need strengthening, Warnock added: “I think we need, I don’t know about a winger, but I definitely want another striker then possibly a goalkeeper. Two or three I need.

“We might lose the odd player as well so we might be able to bring in a wide player but that’s where we thought Sammy Ameobi would come in.”

On Ameobi, Warnock added: “He’s got a problem with his knee. It keeps flaring up and at the moment it doesn’t look like we can stop it from flaring up.

"I don’t think he’s any nearer to being fit than he was three weeks ago.”

