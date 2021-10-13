Neil Warnock’s side are currently 15th in the table ahead of an important run of fixtures against sides below them.

Boro host the Posh this weekend before another home fixture with Barnsley in midweek. Warnock’s side round off a busy first week back from international duty with a trip to the Cardiff City Stadium to take on Mick McCarthy’s struggling Bluebirds.

And despite a concerning injury list on Teesside, it is a run of games which Warnock, you feel, must return a solid number of points in if he is to stem the growing unrest among Boro supporters.

Neil Warnock was speaking on national radio station talkSPORT (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

But ahead of Boro’s return to Championship action, here we round-up up some of the things you might have missed from the Riverside and around the division over the course of the day.

Warnock hoping for rub of the green to turn form around

Warnock was a guest on national radio station talkSPORT’s breakfast show on Wednesday and the Boro boss suggested his side will keep plugging away for results amid a ‘nightmare’ injury crisis.

Boro are set to be without a number of recognised defenders for the visit of Peterborough on Saturday as Warnock desperately searches for a run of form to ease the growing tensions on Teesside.

“We could do with a good run at the moment. We’ve got a nightmare injury list at the minute, but hey listen, that creates opportunities for people,” he said.

“You saw the goal down at Hull last weekend. Hits the post, hits the goalkeeper on the back of the head and goes in. We need a bit of luck like that. But we’ll keep going,” added the Boro boss.

There was some good news for Warnock, however, after Paddy McNair returned from international duty with Northern Ireland unscathed.

Warnock backs Magpies boss

Having discussed matters at the Riverside Warnock was also quizzed on his thoughts surrounding rivals Newcastle United after the Magpies were subject of a successful takeover bid by a Saudi investment group, fronted by Amanda Staveley last week.

Warnock believes Bruce deserves better from the Magpies supporters with the 60-year-old set to be relieved of his duties at St James’s Park ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur.

Warnock told talkSPORT: “He’s a good manager, a good man. I think he deserves a little bit better in terms of respect after the way he’s played in his career.

“When I see fans knocking on his car as he’s going out of the training ground, surely they can afford some security at a place like that? It just disappoints me.

“He’ll get another job, you don’t realise what it’s like, the restrictions that he’s managed under for so many years, he’s been unlucky in the fact that he’s had to take the full brunt.

“I do feel for him, but he’ll come again, he’ll go away and he’ll come back and somebody else will get a good manager.”

