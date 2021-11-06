Warnock took over on Teesside from Jonathan Woodgate in 2020 and helped maintain Boro’s Championship status before guiding the club to a mid-table finish last season.

But the hope restored by the 72-year-old has failed to transpire this season as Boro have been plagued by inconsistency and find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

And following Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Luton Town, where Boro conceded three times in five second half minutes, fans are beginning to question whether Warnock can lead their side towards a play-off push this season.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is under pressure at the Riverside (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Reports in the Daily Mail suggest defeat for Warnock against West Brom today, in what will be his 1,603rd game in management after setting a record for the number of games managed in English football in midweek, could signal the end of his spell on Teesside.

And Warnock couldn't have been handed a tougher test should that be the case with the Baggies yet to taste defeat at the Hawthorns this season.

Boro will be without midfielder Matt Crooks, who misses through suspension, with Warnock’s marquee summer signing Martin Payero also a doubt after missing the trip to Kenilworth Road in the week.

Warnock has said on a number of occasions his side are behind where he believes they should be this season despite suffering from a defensive injury crisis and admitted in the build up to today’s game that promotion has always been his target.

“Promotion has always been my objective. That doesn’t change,” he said.

“It’s just disappointing and at times I must admit this season I don’t think I’ve deserved what I’ve got this year but it’s one of those things. I’ve got it and I’ve just got to get on with it and lift people and try and drive them on to get better results.”

Warnock has earned eight promotions in his time as a manager, but failure to have Boro competing for a ninth in his career this season could well see his time at the Riverside come to an end.

