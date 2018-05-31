Middlesbrough midfielder eyed up by local rivals Sunderland

Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter has been linked with a move to Sunderland.

TeamTalk are reporting that the Black Cats are keen on sealing a deal for the 32-year-old who looks set for a move away from the Riverside Stadium.

Despite making 34 appearances for Boro last season, Leadbitter has reportedly been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Tony Pulis.

This has prompted interest from several Championship clubs, but the midfielder's preferred destination is the Stadium of Light.

Leadbitter came through the youth ranks at Sunderland and made over 100 appearances for the club before departing in 2009.

But he could now be set for a move back, with Middlesbrough only requiring a nominal fee for the midfielder's services.