Middlesbrough midfielder fires a play-off warning to Derby County ahead of Swansea clash

Jonny Howson has warned Derby County that Middlesbrough won't give up in the race for the Championship play-offs - even if the Rams win their game in hand at Swansea.

The two sides are currently level on points in the race for sixth place - and the final play-off spot - but Frank Lampard's side have a game in hand on their rivals.

That comes on Wednesday evening at Swansea, where a win would all-but secured the Rams' place in the play-offs.

But Howson has warned that Middlesbrough won't be conceding defeat, regardless of how events transpire at the Liberty Stadium.

“We know what the situation is with Derby but all we can do is concentrate on ourselves,” he said, speaking to the Teesside Gazette.

“No one can question our attitude or our workrate and we are an honest bunch of lads.

“We will go to Rotherham and make sure if we do miss out it will not be through lack of trying.

“We will be very disappointed if we do miss out now," he continued.

“You work hard all season and we’ve done that. We had ourselves in a good position so it would hurt to lose out, of course it would.

“The biggest disappointment would be if we come off the pitch without maximum points knowing Derby have slipped up.

“That would be the real kick in the teeth if we have let a massive chance go.

“We don’t want that. We have to concentrate on ourselves, no mistakes and get three points.”