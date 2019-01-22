Middlesbrough move for ex-Chelsea star back ON as player passes medical

Middlesbrough are close to signing John Obi Mikel - despite previous reports claiming Tony Pulis did not want him.

The Sun reported on Monday that the ex-Chelsea star had trained with Boro ahead of a potential deal after leaving Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

It was believed Mikel, who won nine major hours in his 11 years at Stamford Bridge, was snubbed by Pulis as he eyes a desired return to England.

However, fresh reports today state the 31-year-old has returned to the North East for further talks - completing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

The Teesside-based club have beaten Crystal Palace to his signature after reportedly promising the Nigerian the regular first-team football he wants.

At this present moment, Middlesbrough have seven registered central midfielders in their squad, and Pulis has admitted his main focus is to strengthen the attacking areas,

That said, the Premier League and European experience Mikel possesses has proven too difficult to ignore in what was a trophy-laden career with the Blues.