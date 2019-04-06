Middlesbrough need someone to be like Leeds United striker says Tony Pulis

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis admits he needs someone to go on a goalscoring run between now and the end of the season - like former striker Patrick Bamford did last campaign.

Boro have regularly struggled in the final third this term, netting just 40 goals in 39 Championship games - less than relegation-threatened Rotherham who sit 22nd in the table.

The Teessiders, who have dropped out of the play-off places following five straight defeats, haven't scored in their last three fixtures.

Meanwhile, top scorer Britt Assombalonga, who has netted 12 goals in all competitions this season, hasn't found the net in his last 12 appearances.

"Someone needs to go a bit of a streaky run and start to score a lots of goals," said Pulis ahead of Saturday's trip to Swansea. "We are creating chances but we need to start to put them in.

"Last year Patrick Bamford went on a little run and scored something like nine goals in 10 games and we need someone to do something like that.

"Jonny Howson could have had 15 goals. He’s been one of my players of the season so far but everywhere else he’s been he’s always scored goals

"I’m just using him as an example. It’s down to everyone to score goals, not just the forwards."

Boro registered 23 shots during their 1-0 defeat to Bristol City on Tuesday night - yet goalkeeper Max O'Leary wasn't overly tested.

The Teessiders also failed to score against Norwich last weekend, despite having 17 efforts on goal, much to Pulis' frustration.

"If we were sat here and we were awful on Tuesday, never passed the ball, didn't create chances, we were negative, then I would have said we were not good enough," added the Boro boss. "It hasn't been that and it wasn't that. Anyone who says it has been is not right."

"Those that are annoyed can't say the players aren't having a go, they can't say we are not creating chances. The stats say 82 or 83 shots in the last four home games, that's an extraordinary stat for any club. For us to get two goals from that return is just...

"I have never managed a football team that has created so many chances in my life. Ever. Irrespective of taking them or not, especially in home games. It's been really bizarre."

He added: "With seven games to go, we have to make sure we keep creating the chances and hope we will take them.