Fulham lead Rodrigo Muniz chase

It’s been well documented that Boro have been exploring the South American market this summer.

Midfielder Martin Payero is expected to join the Teessiders from Argentine club Banfield, while Warnock has confirmed chief executive Neil Bausor is away on a recruitment trip speaking to targets from the continent.

Another player who Boro were believed to be in talks with is Flamengo frontman Rodrigo Muniz.

Championship rivals Fulham have also been credited with interest in the 20-year-old, and are reportedly close to signing him.

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande from Jornal O Dia, Fulham have improved their offer to win the services of Muniz with only the official documents to be finalised.

Sheffield Wednesday close in on ex-Boro winger

Elsewhere, former Boro winger Marvin Johnson looks set to sign for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 30-year-old wideman, who made 43 appearances for Boro last season, wasn’t offered a new deal at the Riverside and became a free agent earlier this summer.

Yet according to our sister title the Sheffield Star, the Owls are homing in on the signing of Johnson following their relegation to League One.

Wednesday have already completed the loan signing of Lewis Wing from Boro this summer.

Bettinelli reacts to Chelsea move

Finally, former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli says he’s looking forward to a new challenge after signing for Chelsea.

The 29-year-old, who was on loan at Boro from Fulham last season, has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge to provide back-up between the sticks.

Bettinelli told the Chelsea website: “There’s many reasons for the timing. Coming off the back of last season and playing a lot of games on loan at Middlesbrough, I wanted a new challenge. I’m excited to be back in London and to be part of a massive side after the success the guys had last year.

“I played a lot of games last season and now I’m sure there will be a different role for me but I’m excited for it.”

