Middlesbrough news: Boro ace pips Manchester City star to top award plus transfer latest

Middlesbrough are set to resume their Championship campaign at Brentford this Saturday - but what is happening in the build-up to the clash?

Tony Pulis will take his side to Griffin Park looking to maintain their promotion push, and one youngster will be full of confidence ahead of the clash.

Lewis Wing has impressed in his appearances for Boro so far this season, and his eye-catching form in the last round of the Carabao Cup saw him scoop two top prizes.

Wing netted the winner against Crystal Palace with a fine strike from distance, and has now been handed both the player of the round and goal of the round awards.

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur were also shortlisted for the awards, with Wing delighted to pip the pair.

“It was surreal. All my mates were getting onto me saying, ‘look at your name next to all those other names.' Hopefully I can do it again,” he said, speaking to Middlesbrough's official website.

“After many times before, to do it on a big scale like that against good opposition was the biggest one yet and the best one.

“I didn’t know about Player of the Round, but I’m over the moon to get both of them.”

Meanwhile, in transfer news, Martin Braithwaite has spoken out over his long-term future at the Riverside Stadium.

The Danish international handed in a transfer request at the end of the summer window as he looked to force through a move, with La Liga duo Leganes and Girona thought to be keen on a deal.

But nothing transpired, meaning Braithwaite has remained on Teesside.

And while speaking with the press in his homeland, the Dane has admitted he is not looking for a move as his focuses remains on securing promotion with Boro.

"To me I do not think so much about things," he said

"I play soccer and focus on the ambition, which is moving up.

"At the same time, I know, and I have learned through the years that football is very powerful, so you cannot really say what's going to happen in six months.

"You can only live in the present and that's what I'm trying to do.

"We are in a great position. We are on the rise, and that's the ambition so it's just about continuing.

"We know there are lots of matches yet, and we're just continuing to build."