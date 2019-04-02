Middlesbrough news: Boro handed fresh injury blow on eve of Bristol City clash

Middlesbrough welcome Bristol City this evening - and have been dealt a fresh injury blow ahead of the clash.

Various reports claim that loanee Rajiv van La Parra has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town after picking up an injury.

It is understood that the winger - who has scarcely been involved since finalising a half-season loan deal in January - picked up a knock in training and has returned to the Terriers to complete his rehabilitation.

Indeed, the wideman posted a photo on his Instagram page yesterday evening of the Premier League club's medical facilities, which sparked the initial rumours that he had returned to Huddersfield.

The exact nature of the injury and its severity remain unclear, but it seems certain that van La Parra will be forced to sit out the clash with play-off rivals Bristol City this evening.

It deprives Tony Pulis of another attacking option ahead of the visit of the Robins - who could put more distance between themselves and Boro should they win at the Riverside Stadium this evening.