Middlesbrough news: Boro line-up move for Sunderland star as international youngsters impress

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis could be forgiven for already having one eye on the January transfer window.

The Boro boss has spoken about the need to strengthen his squad once the winter trading period begins, with Pulis feeling his side are short on numbers in some departments.

And with goals having been hard to come by this season, the Teessiders may well be looking for attacking reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season.

Indeed, a report from the Sunday Times suggests that Boro have been watching Sunderland striker Josh Maja - who has caught the eye this season after netting 11 goals for the Black Cats.

Championship rivals Bristol City are also thought to be keen on the 19-year-old, who remains in talks over a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Dael Fry, meanwhile, continues to be linked with Premier League giants Liverpool after claims over the weekend that the Reds had sent scouts to observe the England youth international.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough youngster Stephen Walker has been hitting the headlines after his goal-scoring exploits for Engalnd U19s.

Walker netted a brace in a 3-1 win over Iceland as the Three Lions continued to impress in their UEFA U19 qualifiers, continuing his fine international form of late.

Martin Braithwaite also caught the eye while on international duty with a well-taken volley to help Denmark seal victory over Wales.

Northern Irish duo George Saville and Paddy McNair both featured for their nation, but were helpless to prevent them losing to Austria in the UEFA Nations League.