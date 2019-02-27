Middlesbrough news: Boro set to battle Leeds United for ex-Manchester United triallist

While Middlesbrough's focus remains on securing promotion to the Premier League, transfer speculation has already begun to speculate.

Tony Pulis' transfer plans could be drastically altered depending upon which division Boro find themselves in next season, with the Welshman keen to strengthen after being frustrated during the January transfer window.

And reports have linked the Teessiders with a swoop for teen sensation Gabriel Martinelli.

The 17-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Ituano in his native Brazil, is thought to be on the radars of both Leeds United and Watford this summer.

Indeed, TeamTalk claim that Middlesbrough are also keen on a deal - having been tipped off to his ability by former player Juninho, who runs Ituano.

A fee of £10million is claimed to be enough to prise Martinelli - who has enjoyed trial spells with both Manchester United and Barcelona - away from his homeland during the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, tickets for Boro's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday, March 16 are now on sale.

Middlesbrough were handed an allocation of 1,800 tickets which have now been made available to season ticket holders.

If any tickets remain available, they will go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, March 1.

Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £20 for over-65s, full time student and armed forces personnel, £17 for Under-21s and a tenner for Under-18s.