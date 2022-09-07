Middlesbrough picked up an important win over Sunderland last time out at the Riverside Stadium.

Chris Wilder’s side won 1-0 thanks to Riley McGree’s goal in the first-half.

Boro will be hoping that result can kick-start their season and they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins this weekend away at Blackpool.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough sweating over defender

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has admitted Darragh Lenihan’s ankle injury is ‘not a great one’ as his side sweat over how long he could be out of action for (Northern Echo).

Sunderland boss excited by loan man

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is excited by Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo and has said: “We know he’s sharp, he’s quick, he’s nippy. He has to bring it really. In every football match he gets his opportunity and he will get opportunities.” (Manchester Evening News).

Birmingham man to be watched by Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday will keep a ‘close eye’ on Birmingham City youngster Keyendrah Simmonds on loan at Grimsby Town in League Town ahead of a potential future move for the attacker (Sheffield Star).

Hull injury latest

Hull City new boy Dogukan Sinik is expected to be back from injury after the September international break which would be a boost for the Tigers (Hull Live).

New home for winger

Ex-West Brom winger Robert Snodgrass, who left Luton Town at the end of the last campaign, has signed for Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a free transfer (Official club website).

Preston have room for signings

Preston North End have three vacant spaces in their 25-man squad which gives them room to bring in free agent reinforcements (Lancashire Evening Post).

Huddersfield man was eyed by fellow Championship sides

Huddersfield Town attacker Josh Koroma was eyed by Coventry City and Rotherham United last month but ended up joining Portsmouth on loan (Coventry Live).

Blackpool trialist plays again