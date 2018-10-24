Middlesbrough news: Downing lifts lid on mood as Pulis bemoans lack of quality plus Wolves and Leicester battle for striker

Stewart Downing has lifted the lid on the dressing room mood following Middlesbrough's goalless draw against Rotherham.

Downing has spoke of his frustration but insists the squad weren't feeling too deflated following the draw, though he admits they need to be more clinical.

Boro boss Tony Pulis.

"We knew it would be a difficult game, they're a difficult team to play against and break down," he told the Boro website.

"They've been unlucky at times this season, I don't think their record reflects how they've played.

"I think we've just got to be more clinical when we get those chances, with a bit more quality.

"Maybe we were a bit unlucky as well, little things didn't fall for us.

"But it's disappointing because it's a home game and we expect to get three points."

Boro linked with striker

January is just around the corner and Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for Bohemians striker Ali Reghba, though they face competition from Premier League sides Wolves and Leicester City.

Football Insider sources claim the trio have frequently scouted the 18-year-old after showing such early promise and have now been put on red alert after he scored a brace on his League of Ireland debut against St Patricks last month.

His encouraging breakthrough into the first team picture has left clubs weighting up a move, however Tony Pulis' side may have to act quickly with Wolves carrying out an extensive transfer mission in order to gain a full diagnosis.

Tony Pulis bemoans lack of quality

The Boro boss was left to bemoan his side's lack of quality following the draw with Rotherham.

Pulis said: "We’ve had enough of the play and enough of the ball in the final third but you need that little bit of extra quality.

"One or two breaks never went for us when it’s bouncing in the box, one of them doesn’t drop and with 49 crosses into the box, we’ve got to be scoring goals and we had really good opportunities and chances as well.

"We’re in very good positions to make an opportunity and then not being good with that final pass or being good enough to finish it and that’s the difference between winning and losing and being up there and not being up there.

"You can’t fault the players, they kept going but we needed just that little bit of quality."