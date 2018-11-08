Middlesbrough news: Leeds United still interested in trialist, Albert Adomah latest plus Checkatrade Trophy reaction

Middlesbrough remain in pole position to sign Irish striker Ali Reghba but may still face competition from Leeds United.

The 18-year-old forward is currently on a two-week trial at the Riverside, with Boro considering a potential bid for the teenager.

Reghba is signed to League of Ireland Premier Division outfit Bohemian FC, and has impressed for the club's under-19 side in the UEFA Youth League.

He has also made four appearances for the Republic of Ireland under-19 side, and featured in the Euro U19 Championship Qualifiers for the Green Army.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Leeds are continuing to monitor the forward's progress but are yet to enquire about taking the forward on trial.

Wolves and Leicester City have also been linked with the striker in recent weeks.

Boro may face a tougher test to re-sign former winger Albert Adomah though, who was linked with a return to the Riverside in the summer.

Adomah appeared to be edging towards the exit door at Villa Park, before former manager Steve Bruce was sacked in October.

Dean Smith was then appointed a week later, and Adomah's representative, Anthony Finnigan, now wants to sit down with the new boss to see if they can reach an agreement over a new deal.

Finnigan told Sport Witness: “I realise the speculation that comes during this [January] transfer window, but my aim is to discuss with the current manager at the right time about extending his contract and remain at the club,”

Adomah has started three of Villa's last four games.

Meanwhile Boro's under-21 side recorded their first victory in the Checkatrade Trophy last night.

Paul Stephenson's men beat Burton 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium, courtesy of Hayden Hackney’s late goal six minutes from time.

Neither side could have qualified for the knockout stages after losing their first two fixtures, but Stephenson was still proud of his side's efforts.

“I’m delighted for the young lads, they’ve grown up a bit tonight and really competed,” he said after the game.

Finally, no Boro games have been selected to be shown on TV over the Christmas period.

The EFL have confirmed that nine Championship games will be shown live on Sky Sports between December 14 and January 12.