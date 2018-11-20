Middlesbrough news: Martin Braithwaite on Denmark role as Ipswich defender confirms 'concrete' interest

Middlesbrough forward Martin Braithwaite has enjoyed a memorable year with the Danish national side.

The 27-year-old featured in every game as the Danes reached the World Cup knockout stages back June, while the striker has also helped his country win promotion from the second tier of the UEFA Nations League.

And following Denmark's 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland last night, Braithwaite, who has started 12 games for Boro this campaign, looked back on the last few months.

“I think it has been amazing. I could not do it much better," Braithwaite told Danish newspaper Tipsbladet.

"I’m really happy how it’s gone. It just shows my work has seen fruition, so I’ll just keep working hard. I feel I’ve become more crucial."

Braithwaite has been deployed out wide for both club and country this campaign but is just happy to be playing regularly.

"I do not think so much about it," he added. "I play my game and then I let the performance speak, and then we’ll see if that’s enough."

Denmark and Ipswich defender Jonas Knudsen also played in the goalless stalemate in Aarhus, while Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph lined-up for Ireland.

Knudesn, 26, will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, after Stoke reportedly made a £1 million bid for him, while Boro were also said to be interested.

“There was something concrete in it, but sometimes things are not going to fall into place as you would like,” said Knudsen.

“That’s the way it is. This summer I had a year left, and now I have half a year left, it’s a new situation in January. We will see.

“I have made sure to play and concentrate on it. Sometimes you want to try something new and you will be disappointed, but you cannot resist it. You have to focus on the next game and that’s really what I’m doing right now because I’m happy at Ipswich.”

When asked if he could leave Town, the defender added: "I’m very open and if Ipswich want to talk, then we have to take it from there.

“But they should start the dialogue. And it’s clear that I have to look at what opportunities I have because I will also continue to be part of this national team.”

Boro signed Sam McQueen on a season-long loan from Southampton to provide cover at full-back back in August.

However, the 23-year-old is set for a an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

