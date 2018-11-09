Middlesbrough news: Tony Pulis opens up on big selection headache as transfer talks continue

Middlesbrough face Wigan Athletic this weekend - and Tony Pulis has revealed his big selection dilemma ahead of the game.

Boro sit fourth in the Championship and just two points off top spot ahead of the visit of the Latics this weekend, and Pulis is keen to see his side maintain their promotion push.

But he has a key decision to make ahead of the game as the influential Dani Ayala returns from suspension.

Danny Batth impressed in his absence last weekend at Stoke City, and Pulis must now decide on whether to recall the former Liverpool man or stick with the Wolves loanee.

The Boro boss says the decision has already been made, but he won't be divulging his selection just yet.

READ: Tony Pulis reveals January targets after talks with club chief

“Dani Ayala is one of the best in the league and Danny Batth has been outstanding,” said Pulis, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

“There is a decision to make – well it’s already made but I’m not telling anyone that.”

Meanwhile, Pulis also confirmed that loanee Sam McQueen has returned to Southampton to receive treatment for a long-term knee injury.

“Sam is a great lad and was fantastic around the place,” added the Middlesbrough manager.

MORE: 5 of the biggest Championship transfers that could happen in January

“We wish him all the best, we wanted to look after him, but Southampton is his club and they wanted him back there to look after him so we wish him all the best and hope he recovers to get back to the level we know he’s capable of.”

In transfer news, the Daily Mirror claim that Boro remain locked in talks over a permanent deal for Mo Besic.

There were hopes that such a switch could be agreed in the summer but, as time ran out, a loan deal was agreed.

But with the Bosnian's future at Everton looking uncertain, there is hope that a permanent deal can be agreed.