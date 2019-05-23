Middlesbrough next manager: Ex-Leeds United manager emerges as surprise contender as interviews begin

Middlesbrough have begun interviewing managerial candidates as they look to appoint Tony Pulis' successor.

A number of candidates have been linked with the vacancy since the Welshman's departure - and some surprising names have now entered the betting odds.

Among them are former Leeds United and current Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom, whose odds have drastically dropped to 4/1.

John Terry has also seen his odds take a cut, with the former Chelsea defender and current Aston Villa coach now priced at 5/1.

The favourite though, remains Boro first team coach Jonathan Woodgate who is being heavily backed at 10/11.

Previous names linked with the job, such as Danny Cowley and Gabriel Batistuta, have seen their odds lengthen in recent days as chairman Steve Gibson nears an appointment.

And TeamTalk claim that the Boro owner has already begun to hold conversations with potential candidates - including former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Gibson is believed to be a strong admirer of the Serb and the pair are thought to have met on Wednesday.

However, the 50-year-old's demands could prove troublesome, with the report claiming he would have to become Boro's highest-paid manager in their history in order to be convinced to take the job.

Jokanovic is also thought to want a heavy budget for staff and players, which may mean Gibson turns to alternative targets as the club look to cut their cloth.