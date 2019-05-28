Middlesbrough next manager: Ex-Sunderland boss and Aston Villa coach ruled-out as timeline revealed

Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson is set to take his time over the appointment of a new manager - but a trio of candidates have been ruled-out the running.

Boro are still yet to confirm a replacement for Tony Pulis, who departed after failing to secure a Championship play-off place.

And while a host of names have been linked with the vacancy in recent weeks, an appointment is not thought to be imminent.

Indeed, the Northern Echo claim that the managerial saga could drag into next week with owner Gibson, chief executive Neil Bausor and head of recruitment operations Adrian Bevington continuing to speak with new managers.

The latter duo are believed to be doing the majority of talking with candidates - with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic having already entered discussions with the club.

Jokanovic, along with Jonathan Woodgate, remain the bookmakers' favourites and Woodgate is report to have the support of the Middlesbrough dressing.

But a number of candidates who have seen their odds tumble in recent days are not thought to be under consideration by Boro.

Former Sunderland and Leeds manager Simon Grayson was the big mover over the weekend, but Boro are unlikely to move for the experienced head.

Similarly, Lincoln boss Danny Cowley, ex-Leicester City chief Nigel Pearson and Aston Villa coach John Terry - all of whom have been among the favourites at various stages - are unlikely to emerge as true contenders.

Former Boro defender Michael Reiziger is another name linked with the job and he continues to feature prominently in the betting.