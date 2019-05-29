Middlesbrough next manager: Leading contender ruled-out as ex-Chelsea man discusses his future after Boro links

Michael Reiziger has been appointed as assistant manager at Ajax - effectively ending his chances of landing the Middlesbrough manager's job.

The former Boro defender was among the names linked with the posts and has been among the leading contenders with the bookmakers since Tony Pulis' dismissal.

But the Dutchman has now pledged his future to an Ajax side where he previously worked with the academy, signing a contract to remain at the Johan Cruijff ArenA until 2021.

That seems to put an end to his chances of landing the job at the Riverside Stadium with Middlesbrough's manager hunt set to extend into next week.

Slaviša Jokanović remains the favourite with the bookmakers, with the betting becoming something of a two-horse race between the former Fulham boss and Jonathan Woodgate.

Also at short odds is Aston Villa coach John Terry, but the ex-Chelsea defender has hinted that he remains happy with the Villans after they secured promotion to the top flight.

Indeed, in an interview with Sky Sports Terry hinted that he is keen to learn in the short-term - with management more of a long-term aim.

“In the long run, that’s obviously my ambition but I’m not thinking that," he said.

"I’ve said as a player I got to the heights I wanted to get to and I firmly believe I’m a YTS again.

“I’m starting right from the very bottom, I’m not afraid to say that, I’m not afraid to do all the dirty work, picking up the cones, the balls, the bibs, that’s part of my education.

“I’ve got a great teacher in Dean so I’m very fortunate to be able to sit there and learn."