Middlesbrough next manager: Slavisa Jokanovic's plans revealed as fellow favourite set to snub job

Middlesbrough remain on the hunt for a new manager – with some clear favourites emerging to replace Tony Pulis.

Boro chairman Steve Gibson is continuing to take his time over the appointment, with the club determined to appoint the right man.

And among the favourites throughout the process has been former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic, whose knowledge of the division and past-history of promotion make him an attractive candidate.

But the stumbling block with the Serb will be finances, with Jokanovic keen to oversee an on and off field overhaul at the Riverside Stadium should he appointed.

As well as looking for a substantial wage for himself, it is also thought that the 50-year-old is keen to be given a budget to allow him to bring in his own backroom staff.

He is also thought to desire a change in playing staff too, although these plans would naturally come at a cost.

Such financial outlay could deter Middlesbrough, although Jokanovic is still highly-ranked among the bookmakers’ favourites for the role.

So too is Daniel Stendel, although the Yorkshire Post claim that the Barnsley boss is likely to snub any interest this summer in order to remain at Oakwell.

Having led the Tykes to promotion from League One last season, the German is thought to be keen to continue his building process at the club.

That means he will shun interest from Boro and Championship rivals Swansea City as Barnsley look to tie him down to a new contract.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Woodgate remains the favourite with the bookmakers with odds of 1/1.