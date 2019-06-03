Middlesbrough’s hunt for a new manager has moved into a new week – with the club still searching for Tony Pulis’ replacement.

The Welshman left the Riverside Stadium over a fortnight ago, but a successor is yet to be appoitned as Steve Gibson and the Boro board take their time over securing a new manager.

And while the contest now seems to be a three-horse race between Jonathan Woodgate, Slavisa Jokanovic and Daniel Stendel, it’s two former Sunderland bosses who have seen their odds shift the most drastically since the weekend.

While neither Simon Grayson nor David Moyes are among the favourites to succeed Pulis, they have both seen their odds drastically fall over the weekend.

Grayson, who has featured in the betting throughout, is now priced at 12/1 having been 20/1 to take the job at the start of the weekend.

And Moyes, who remains out of work since leaving West Ham United, is now available at odds as short as 20/1 having not featured at all in the betting prior to the weekend.

It is unlikely either will be handed the job, though, with Woodgate still the heavy favourite.

Talks are also known to have taken place with Jokanovic, although his wages may prove a stumbling block.

German Stendel, who led Barnsley to promotion last season, is also being tipped as a potential option and reports over the weekend suggested Boro were ready to make an approach to the Tykes for his services.