Here are some of the latest Boro news stories and transfer rumours from around the web:

Ipswich midfielder linked

Following the departure of George Saville, Boro will be hoping to sign at least one new central midfielder.

Flynn Downes playing for Ipswich Town.

Reports this week have linked the Teessiders with Ipswich’s Flynn Downes, who has a year left on his contract at Portman Road.

According to Football Insider, Bristol City, Boro, Nottingham Forest and Stoke have all joined the race to sign the 22-year-old, while Bournemouth have also been linked with the player.

Neil Bausor in contention for EFL board role

Elsewhere, the EFL are set to appoint three new directors to represent Championship clubs on the EFL Board.

The news comes after the resignations of Nigel Howe (Reading), Stephen Pearce (Derby) and Mark Ashton (previously at Bristol City and now with Ipswich).

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the EFL will appoint three new representatives to the board later this week, with the contenders including Preston director Peter Ridsdale, Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall, Boro CEO Neil Bausor and Stoke CEO Tony Scholes.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper released

Finally, Crystal Palace have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey following the end of his contract.

The 34-year-old was loosely linked with Boro at the end of last season, while Preson and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with the Welsh international.

The Teessiders are still looking to sign another goalkeeper to provide competition for Joe Lumley.

