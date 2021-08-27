Sheffield United's Oliver Burke could be on his way to Teesside (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Here we round-up all the latest transfer stories surrounding Boro that have emerged today:

Neil Warnock gives Andraz Sporar update

Warnock has provided an update on Middlesbrough’s chase of Andraz Sporar from Sporting Lisbon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporar has been a long-term target for Boro but after missing out on Mitchell van Bergen to French side Stade de Reims, Warnock was coy on speculating about Sporar too much.

He said: “I hope so. We are still waiting for confirmation and everything.

“It would be nice to think he is. Until it’s confirmed, like you’ve seen with other targets you can’t really talk about them until they are actually your players.”

Sporar, 27, has just been called up by Slovenia for the upcoming round of international fixtures and thus, is not expected to travel to Teesside before the international break has concluded.

Middlesbrough interested in Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke, who currently plays for Championship rivals Sheffield United, is a reported target for Warnock.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Burke and hope to get something concluded before transfer deadline day on Tuesday.

Burke, who burst onto the scene with Nottingham Forest, had tricky spells at RB Leipzig and West Brom before being picked up by The Blades last summer.

Once again, Warnock refused to go into details but did reveal that he is a fan of Burke: “He’s a good player, Oliver. He’s alright, I like him. You’ll just have to wait and see…”

It seems new boss Slavisa Jokanovic would be willing to let Burke depart Bramall Lane with Teesside a potential destination for the 24-year-old.

Boro ‘on verge’ of midfield signing

Reports from journalist Loic Tanzi, who works for RMC Sport, suggest Middlesbrough are close to the signing of James Lea-Siliki.

Siliki is a left-footed central midfielder who has played 123 games for Stade Rennais in France.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Paris Saint-German, only made twelve appearances for his club last campaign, however hopes will be high that he can make an impact if he moves to Teesside.

The deal is reportedly a season-long loan with an option to buy.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.