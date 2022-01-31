This news comes after their reported interest in bringing Clark’s international colleague Jeff Hendrick to Teesside.

Both players have previously excelled in the Championship with Clark helping to guide the Magpies to the title in 2017 under Rafa Benitez.

Clark, 32, has been a fairly regular member of Newcastle United’s squad this season, however, their defensive struggles have been well documented and with the imminent arrival of Dan Burn, Clark may be allowed to leave St James’s Park today, according to reports.

A loan deal until the end of the season is likely for both Clark and Hendrick as Chris Wilder aims to add further Premier League experience to his squad following the additions of Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Brighton’s Aaron Connolly this window.

Newcastle United have a full 25-man Premier League squad and will likely offload players today, albeit seemingly on a temporary basis.

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

