Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Boro:

Andraz Sporar’s Instagram message

Andraz Sporar finally became a Middlesbrough player when his initial 12-month loan deal was announced yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough received bids from Southampton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest for Djed Spence on deadline day (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sporar joined Middlesbrough from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon and fans will hope he can bring goals that will fire Boro back to the Premier League.

Despite joining just over 24 hours ago, Sporar has already endeared himself to Middlesbrough fans after posting this message on Instagram.

Sporar wrote: ‘I can’t wait to start playing at Riverside Stadium! Lets go Boro’

Sporar is currently away with Slovenia and so will meet his new teammates next week.

Three deadline day offers submitted for Djed Spence

Middlesbrough reportedly turned down three bids for full-back Djed Spence yesterday.

Spence had been a target for Southampton and Leicester earlier in the window, however, with no concrete bids submitted, it seemed as if their interest had cooled.

However, both Premier League clubs came in with bids yesterday, as well as fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton looked most likely to get a deal for Spence completed, however, it remains up in the air as they may have left it too late to complete the relevant paperwork.

Marcus Browne using virtual reality to aid injury recovery

Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne is using virtual reality to help his recovery from an ACL injury.

Browne is using technology from Manchester-based company Rezzil and their commercial director told mfc.co.uk how the technology works:

"The player is put into a virtual football environment," explains Anthony Dyer, Rezzil's commercial director.

"To the outside world, it looks like he's playing a football without a ball - he goes through a series of drills, and we can see what he sees on the monitor.

"In the background, the system takes a series of measurements - left foot, right foot, dominance, speed, touch, accuracy, response time - which will give an overall score.

"It can be used at academy level for talent ID, or post-match analysis, but also for rehab from a long-term injury.

"We do a lot of work with keepers and players with lower leg injuries, like ACLs, because it removes risk of injury."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.