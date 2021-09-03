Middlesbrough ‘remain interested’ in Stoke City target as defender reminisces about his Boro days

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Riverside Stadium and beyond:

Bitter-sweet night for McNair

Paddy McNair had a bitter-sweet night during Northern Ireland’s 4-1 win over Lithuania on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy McNair will be suspended for Northern Ireland's crucial qualifier against Switzerland (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Boro man scored his fourth goal for his country with a late penalty to wrap-up the comfortable victory.

However, previously on the night, McNair conceded a penalty and picked up a booking for the foul.

The penalty was missed, however, the booking McNair picked up means he is now suspended for Northern Ireland’s crucial World Cup Qualifier against Switzerland next week.

This will likely mean that McNair will be back on Teesside earlier than anticipated ahead of Boro’s clash with Coventry.

Interest in Delap remains

In the summer transfer window, Middlesbrough enquired about the potential availability of Manchester City’s Liam Delap.

Delap, son of long-throw specialist Rory, may have been available on loan, however, City reportedly refused to sanction a deal because they didn’t bring in a striker themselves.

Delap is likely to be on the fringes of the City squad this season as a replacement in case of injuries to their frontline.

However, this situation may change come January and it is believed that Middlesbrough may again attempt to sign Delap.

Stoke City and Millwall are also reportedly keen on luring Delap away from The Etihad.

Former Boro defender speaks about time on Teesside

Matthew Elsdon has signed a professional contract at Scottish side Clyde after impressing on trial.

Elsdon had a very successful time whilst in the youth set-up at Middlesbrough and has been reminiscing on his time at the club:

“I loved my time at Middlesbrough. My age group won the Under-18 Premier League, beating Chelsea and Man City, and we qualified for the UEFA Youth League.

"That was a great experience; we beat Torino and got to the quarter-finals where we lost narrowly to Paris Saint-Germain, who had Odsonne Edouard playing for them.

“I’ve played against Wayne Rooney and Adnan Januzaj when they were with Man Utd in the under-23 League too.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.