Middlesbrough reveal concern ahead of Derby County tie, La Liga ace eyes Leeds United move plus more Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web on this Friday afternoon.

Middlesbrough will be without right-back Ryan Shotton for up to two weeks following an injury he picked up in last week's 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday. (Hartlepool Mail)

Leeds United are confident of agreeing a January deal for Alaves winger Ibai Gomez with his contract set to expire next summer. The Spaniard has worked under boss Marcelo Bielsa in their time to together at Athletic Bilbao. (Goal.com)

Another report added that Gomez is 'very interested' in a move to England because of Leeds' rich history and status. He is also a fan of Bielsa's style of play. (Sports Witness)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says free agent James Collins will continue to train with the club despite picking up an injury. Smith admitted last week he will assess Collins before deciding whether to offer the ex-West Ham United player a contract at Villa Park. (BirminghamLive)

Smith is ready to throw young playmaker Callum O'Hare into the first-team picture due a string of impressive performances for Villa's U23s. (BirminghamLive)

Former Norwich City and Stoke City manager Paul Lambert has been named as Paul Hurst's replacement at Ipswich Town, just hours after he was sacked on Thursday evening with the club bottom of the Championship. (Various)

David Moyes has refused to rule out managing Bristol City in the future. The ex-Manchester United boss spent two years at Ashton Gate as a player between 1985 and 1987, lifting what is known today as the Checkatrade Trophy. (Bristol Live)

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed via his Twitter account that Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder wanted to sign striker Jack Marriott before his £5million to Derby County, however deemed he was too expensive. (Twitter)