Middlesbrough rivalling Crystal Palace in race to sign League One hotshot

Middlesbrough are prepared to rival Crystal Palace for Southend United midfielder Dru Yearwood - according to a report.

The Sun claims Tony Pulis' side, alongside the Premier League club, are plotting a January move for the highly-regarded 18-year-old.

Palace are said to be long-term admirers of Yearwood and have been heavily-linked with him since the beginning of November.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea and Celtic target is 'not ready' for top flight football, says Middlesbrough's Tony Pulis

Since making his senior debut in September last year, Yearwood has gone to establish himself as a regular in the Seasiders starting 11.

At such a tender age, Middlesbrough could have the upper-hand on Palace if they can provide a much clearer route into the senior set-up.

However, Boro are well stocked in that area themselves with Mo Besic, Jonny Howson, Adam Clayton, George Saville and Lewis Wing all among the first-team picture.

READ MORE: Watch Middlesbrough fans' shocking volley performance on Soccer AM

That said, Southend reportedly do want to sell their prize asset and will demand a high fee with a season long back clause.

Boro might not be the only Championship club weighting up a move for Yearwood, with TEAMTalk believing Brentford are in the running.