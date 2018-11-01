Middlesbrough rivalling Premier League club for Swedish hotshot, Leeds United eye contract rebel, ex-France international wanted by Aston Villa plus more Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web on this Thursday afternoon.

Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers have sent scouts to watch Swedish forward Jack Lahne. Scouts were present in Brommapojkarna's clash with Norrkoping on Wednesday, joined by the likes of Wolfsburg, Copenhagen, Lille, Bursaspor, Cologne and Amiens for the £1.28million rated forward. (Expressen)

Leeds United are monitoring Lewis Macleod's situation at Brentford, who is said to be keeping his options open after rejecting a new contract at Griffin Park. (The Sun)

Galatasaray turning their attention to Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen could make Leeds United frontrunners in the race to sign Mbaye Diagne. (HITC)

Takeover talks at Hull City are in the final stages as owners Assem and Ehab Allam have said there goodbyes to KCOM stadium staff. (BBC Sport)

Former Leeds United starlet Billy Whitehouse is attracting interest from Leicester City after catching the eye at Evo-Stik Premier side Tadcaster Albion. (Leicester Mercury)

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing an extraordinary move for Arsenal defender Laurent Kosielny, who is rumoured to be on £90,000-a-week. (Calciomercato)

Swansea City defender Joe Rodon has signed a new two-year contract despite Premier League champions Manchester City reportedly watching him at the start of the season. (BBC Sport)

Nottingham Forest hope to secure the free signing of Iran international Karim Ansarifard by finally securing his work permit this week. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Matt Penney has signed a new deal until the end of the 2019-20 campaign, bringing an end to rumoured interest from Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth. (BBC Sport)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard believes Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have a big future at Chelsea. He told Football.London: "This could be the first games for both of them in a Chelsea shirt. I hope it is. They are Chelsea players, they are ours for a year but their futures are big." (Football.London)