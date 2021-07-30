Middlesbrough - Championship 2021/22 rumours

Sivi only joined the Teessiders from the Onside Football Academy in May but has impressed in pre-seasoan during their week-long training camp in Cornwall.

The 18 year-old- scored in Boro’s 3-0 win over Bishop Auckland at the start of the summer and has produced some promising cameos off the bench.

In Sivi’s absence, Isaiah Jones was introduced at half-time in Boro’s 2-1 defeat at York and looked bright despite the result at the LNER Community Stadium.

Barnsley are reportedly close to completing a deal for Toulouse striker Aaron Leya Iseka. The Belgian scored four goals in 21 appearances last season while on loan with Metz. (L’Equipe)

When asked about the pair after the York match, Warnock said: “Jeremy has a little leg strain so we’ve been a bit unlucky. Jeremy has done well.

Isaiah looks bright, it’s just his final product. BUt we’ll work on that. He’s had a really good pre-season, so has Jeremy.

There are two or three clubs in Division Two that would take Isaiah.”

After being linked with Mathieu Peybernes last summer, Swansea City are reportedly interested in the Almeria defender again. However they face competition from Huesca and Real Zaragoza. (Marca)

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is the bookies’ favourite to take over at Swansea. Russell Martin had reportedly turned down the job. (Examiner Live)

Stoke City are reportedly increasingly confident of signing Liam Delap on loan this summer. The Potters are one of a number of clubs interested. (Football League World)

Nottingham Forest-linked striker M’Baye Niang is said to have agreed a move to Italy. The Reds had reportedly been in touch with Rennes about the striker’s availability. (Nottinghamshire Live)

Aston Villa wants to bring Bristol City’s Keith Downing to the club to replace John Terry. Downing is currently working as Nigel Pearson’s assistant with The Robins. (Football League World)

West Ham are ready to submit an offer worth £19 million for West Brom’s Matheus Pereira. The playmaker has been on the Hammers’ radar for quite some time now. (Pedro Almeida)

Hull City are reportedly close to signing Manchester United’s Di’Shon Bernard on loan. The 20-year-old spent last season with Salford CIty, making 25 league appearances. (The Independent)

Flamengo’s Rodrigo Muniz has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Fulham after the Cottagers offered £5 million for the striker. Muniz turned down Middlesbrough in favour of a move to the capital. (HITC)