Alex Mowatt has become Boro’s eighth signing of the summer after joining on a season-long loan deal from West Brom.
Despite joining the Baggies from Barnsley just a year ago, Mowatt has been allowed to move to the Riverside Stadium after falling down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.
Mowatt, 27, was a favourite of Valerien Ismael and followed him from Yorkshire to the Midlands, however, he has made just one league appearance under Steve Bruce so far this season - coming in a one minute cameo against Boro on their opening day clash.
Mowatt will be hoping to regain the form he showed whilst at Oakwell as Wilder’s side look to kickstart a stuttering start to the new campaign.
A 1-1 draw with the Baggies was followed by a disappointing 3-2 reverse at Loftus Road last weekend.
Mowatt will be ineligible for the return clash with West Brom in February.