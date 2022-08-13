Middlesbrough secure loan-deal for former Leeds United and West Brom midfielder

Chris Wilder has added yet more Championship experience to his squad.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 9:55 am
Updated Saturday, 13th August 2022, 9:55 am
West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Alex Mowatt has become Boro’s eighth signing of the summer after joining on a season-long loan deal from West Brom.

Despite joining the Baggies from Barnsley just a year ago, Mowatt has been allowed to move to the Riverside Stadium after falling down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.

Mowatt, 27, was a favourite of Valerien Ismael and followed him from Yorkshire to the Midlands, however, he has made just one league appearance under Steve Bruce so far this season - coming in a one minute cameo against Boro on their opening day clash.

Mowatt will be hoping to regain the form he showed whilst at Oakwell as Wilder’s side look to kickstart a stuttering start to the new campaign.

A 1-1 draw with the Baggies was followed by a disappointing 3-2 reverse at Loftus Road last weekend.

Mowatt will be ineligible for the return clash with West Brom in February.

Alex MowattChris WilderWest BromLeeds UnitedMiddlesbrough