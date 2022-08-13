Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Alex Mowatt has become Boro’s eighth signing of the summer after joining on a season-long loan deal from West Brom.

Despite joining the Baggies from Barnsley just a year ago, Mowatt has been allowed to move to the Riverside Stadium after falling down the pecking order at The Hawthorns.

Mowatt, 27, was a favourite of Valerien Ismael and followed him from Yorkshire to the Midlands, however, he has made just one league appearance under Steve Bruce so far this season - coming in a one minute cameo against Boro on their opening day clash.

Mowatt will be hoping to regain the form he showed whilst at Oakwell as Wilder’s side look to kickstart a stuttering start to the new campaign.

A 1-1 draw with the Baggies was followed by a disappointing 3-2 reverse at Loftus Road last weekend.