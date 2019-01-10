Middlesbrough see striker deal collapse as Tony Pulis faces transfer decision

Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher will not be joining Hull City - but could still move in the January transfer window.

The former Manchester United and Sunderland man had been heavily linked with the Tigers in recent weeks as Nigel Adkins looks to bolster his attacking options.

And Tony Pulis - who has deemed Fletcher surplus to requirements - was thought to be prepared to allow the 23-year-old to depart.

Hull were keen to secure a loan deal for the striker and, while an initial approach was knocked-back, there was hope a deal could be reached.

However, Adkins has now admitted defeat in his pursuit of Fletcher.

"Fletcher isn't going to happen," he admitted.

"We’re still looking to bring another two or three players in.

"The big news is that we’re not looking to sell any players. The group that we’ve got, we’re not looking for players to leave.

"Team spirit is really high. Sometimes you can bring too many players in and unsettle everything."

Pulis revealed last week that Hull were not the only side keen on Fletcher, with other Championship clubs believed to be eyeing the striker.

But the Middlesbrough boss will have to decide whether to sell the frontman in order to free-up funds or to retain him until a replacement is found.

Boro had hoped to pursue their interest in Brentford striker Neal Maupay, but his £20million asking price seemingly rules-out a deal.