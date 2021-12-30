Middlesbrough set for early January breakthrough with loan swoop for Brighton forward Aaron Connolly

The forward is tipped to join promotion-chasing Boro, who beat Blackpool 2-1 in midweek, on loan for the rest of the season, report Sky Sports.

Connolly has not featured in Brighton's last two matchday squads.

Boro are looking to strengthen next month to help push their battle for a play-off spot in the Championship.

Chris Wilder, who replaced Neil Warnock at Boro, has helped guide Boro into promotion contention this season heading into the January window which opens on Saturday.

In November, Wilder, who managed Sheffield United in the Premier League, hinted he could use his contacts to sign players on loan from top-flight clubs in January.

Boro also signed several players from overseas in the summer, with playmaker Martin Payero joining from Argentine club Banfield, while Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki arrived from Europe.

Wilder, speaking in November, said the club will continue to assess all their options but also knows the importance of getting value for money in a challenging financial landscape.

“Every market, of course. We have to get value for money,” replied Wilder when asked about signing players from abroad.

“We will look at every market to try and improve the group and the group will want competition.

“I think any footballer worth the salt wants competition and the talented players want to see other talented players being brought into the group.

“I think that’s the only way that we are going to get better.”

