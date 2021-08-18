Akpom has been self-isolation but is expected to be selected on the bench for Boro’s home game against QPR.

Yet Warnock has admitted he would allow Akpom to leave Teesside for the right price, with reports in Turkey suggesting Besiktas are tracking the forward.

Boro have been looking to sign another striker this summer but missed out on Brazilian frontman Rodrigo Muniz, who is set to sign for Fulham.

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

When asked about Akpom’s situation and the conversations he’s had with him, Warnock said: “Chuba understands the situation and I'm sure his man is talking to him as well. If he wants regular first team football he'll probably have to look elsewhere.

“And if that happens we do need another one. We already want one or two so we definitely need two then.

“I'm optimistic. I didn't think we'd get the Brazilian, if I'm honest, even though by all accounts we were close.

“There are others.”

While Warnock remains hopeful Boro can make multiple signings before the end of the month, goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic is also expected to leave on loan.

The Teessiders have signed 33-year-old stopper Luke Daniels to provide competition for Joe Lumley between the sticks.

That should pave the way for Stojanovic to depart, and Boro’s chief executive Neil Bausor has been in talks with the player’s agent.

When asked about the goalkeeper, Warnock replied: “I’ve been that busy in the other departments. I think Neil is talking to his agent.

“He made it clear, Dejan, that he doesn’t want to be here, he wants to be playing.

“When I could get Luke Daniels in I wanted him anyhow.

“To have two goalkeepers that I’m quite confident in I think is very good in the Championship so we will be trying to loan Dejan out.”

Warnock remains hopeful Boro can make multiple signings before the end of the month and says Boro are close to signing another left-sided defender.

The club also remain in advanced talks with an unnamed striker from overseas, with Warnock optimistic about negotiations.

