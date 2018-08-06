Middlesbrough set for Waghorn blow after striker agrees to join Derby

Middlesbrough look set to miss out on Martyn Waghorn, with the striker now poised to join Championship rivals Derby County instead.

Reports on Sunday morning suggested Boro had agreed a fee with Ipswich to sign the 28-year-old, before it was later revealed that Derby had matched the bid for the in-demand frontman.

Waghorn is expected to arrive at Derby's training ground today to complete the deal, with the East Anglian Daily Times claiming the Rams will pay £5million up-front with the deal potentially rising to £7.5million.

The news will come as a major blow for Boro boss Tony Pulis, who admitted his current side "aren't good enough to go up" following their 2-2 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

Boro sold Patrick Bamford and Ben Gibson to Leeds and Burnley respectively last week, while Adama Traore appears to be on the verge of joining Wolves.

A willing runner and versatile forward, Waghorn scored 16 goals for Ipswich in the Championship last season and provided 11 assists.

It means Boro are likely to chase another striker before the end of the transfer window, which shuts at 5pm on Thursday.

Britt Assombalonga led the line against Millwall with limited success, while Martin Braithwaite and Ashley Fletcher are Boro's only other available strikers ahead of tomorrow's game against Sheffield United.

Rudy Gestede remains an injury doubt after picking up an ankle injury in pre-season.

Boro are hopeful of agreeing a deal for Bristol City defender Joe Bryan, after BBC Radio Bristol reported that Tony Pulis' side, along with Championship rivals Aston Villa, have seen bids accepted for the full-back.