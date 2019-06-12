Middlesbrough set to appoint Jonathan Woodgate and ex-Manchester United assistant

Jonathan Woodgate is expected to be named Middlesbrough's new manager, following an initial interview three weeks ago.

The 39-year-old joined Boro's backroom staff in 2017 and worked as one of Tony Pulis' assistants last term, when the Teessiders narrowly missed out on the play-offs by just one point.

It's also been reported, via Sky Sports, that former Boro goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich and assistant Steve Round will both return for a second spell at the club.

Round was part of Boro's coaching staff under Steve McClaren and spent five years on Teesside before leaving in 2006.

A year later, Round became first-team coach at Newcastle under Sam Allardyce, before working under David Moyes at Everton and Manchester United respectively.

Percovich, who joined Boro under Aitor Karanka's stewardship, also looks set for a return to the Riverside.

The popular Uruguayan left the club in 2017, following the appointment of Garry Monk, and has been working with Brazilian side Fluminense.