Middlesbrough set to beat Leeds United in the race to sign Premier League winger

Middlesbrough are close to sealing their first January signing with Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra set to arrive on Teesside for a medical.

The 27-year-old, half-brother of former Newcastle United midfielder Gini Wijnadlum, is reportedly due to arrive in the North East within the next 24 hours.

It is thought van La Parra will sign on loan until the end of the season with an option for Tony Pulis to make his switch permanent in the summer.

Having played a pivotal part in helping the Terriers to the Premier League in 2017, the Dutchman appeared 33 times last term as the club achieved top-flight survival against all the odds.

This time around though, van La Parra has found first-team football hard to come by with just five outings to his name so far, having not kicked a ball since the beginning of October.

Boro has been left light in the wide areas after allowing Adama Traore to join Wolverhampton Wanderers for £18million in August.

Pulis, on most occasions this term, has opted for a wing-back system - most recently Paddy McNair and George Friend fulfilling those positions in the 1-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

If Sky Sports’ reports prove to be correct, van La Parra’s arrival could spark a change in formation from Pulis and help get their season back on track following just one win in their six Championship fixtures.

Van La Parra is deemed to have similar attributes to those that Traore possessed, which Boro fans could see in time for their 2019 opener with playoff rivals Derby County.

Leeds United were also said to be tracking the winger.