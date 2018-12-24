Middlesbrough set to beat Leeds United to Premier League winger - reports

Middlesbrough are moving closer to a deal to sign winger Rajiv Van La Parra.

Van La Parra, currently of Huddersfield Town, is struggling for game time with the Terriers and a January moves looks likely.

Reports last week suggested that Middlesbrough and promotion rivals Leeds United were keen on a deal for the wideman, who has previously excelled in the second tier.

And it is now believed that Boro are growing confident that they can land the 27-year-old on a loan deal, with an option to buy in the summer.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealed the news today, in what could spell good news for the Teessiders.

Boss Tony Pulis is keen to secure attacking reinforcements in the January window with his side have lacked a cutting edge in the final third this season.

Reports earlier this month linked Boro with a swoop for winger Adama Traore, who only departed the club for Premier League side Wolves in the summer.