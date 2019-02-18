Middlesbrough set to beat Manchester City to signing of Sunderland midfielder

Middlesbrough are reported to have beaten Manchester City to the signing of promising Sunderland midfielder Morten Spencer.

The 14-year-old is reported to have recently left the academy set-up at the Stadium of Light and is poised to join North East rivals Boro.

The midfielder is qualified to player for both England and Norway.

His mother Heidi Lunde Spencer, speaking to TV2 in Norway, said: "Manchester City is one of the clubs that has shown interest.

"In the beginning, Morten would probably also go there, but that would mean that he had to move away from home to live and play there.

"Eventually, we have felt that City is such a large club with quite a few talents that are eventually sent out on loans.

"Therefore, we have looked at other alternatives."

On Boro's interest, she added: "It’s so close that we can stay where we live now. In the long term, we believe this is the best solution for Morten’s development."