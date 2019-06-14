Middlesbrough set to face Saint-Etienne and Salford City after pre-season schedule is revealed

Middlesbrough have announced their pre-season schedule this summer, after confirming they will travel to Austria and Germany next month.

Jonathan Woodgate was announced Boro's new boss on Friday morning, with his first game set to come against Austrian second division side Grazer AK on Friday July 5 (6pm).

Boro will then travel back to the UK to face National League North side Gateshead at the International Stadium on Wednesday July 10 (7.30pm).

That will be followed by a game with Hartlepool United on Sunday July 14 (1pm), before a trip to Germany to take on Bundesliga 2 outfit FC Heidenheim 1846 at on Saturday July 20 (4pm).

Boro's final pre-season trip will see them travel to EFL newcomers Salford City on Tuesday July 23 (7:30 kick-off), before playing their final warm-up game at the Riverside.

The Teessiders will host French side AS Saint-Etienne, who finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season, on Sunday July 28 (3pm).

A week later Boro will begin their 2018/19 campaign, with fixtures set to be announced next week on Thursday June 20.

Last season, Tony Pulis' Boro side opened their campaign with an away trip to Millwall, a game they came from two goals down to draw 2-2.