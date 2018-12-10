Middlesbrough set to launch audacious loan bid for rumoured Newcastle and Chelsea target - reports

Middlesbrough could launch an audacious loan swoop for attacking midfielder Adama Traore, according to reports.

Traore, who departed the Riverside Stadium for Wolves in the summer in a deal thought to be worth around £20million, has struggled for first team action at Molineux this season.

The 22-year-old has started just two Premier League games for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and is now thought to be growing frustrated at the lack of first team opportunities he is being afforded.

After starring in the Championship for Boro last season, Traore had no shortage of admirers in the summer - with Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton thought to be among the sides interested in the ex-Barcelona youngster.

But having chosen Wolves, Traore could now be set for a return to Teesside.

Teamtalk report that Tony Pulis is keen to lure the wideman back to Middlesbrough on a loan deal having failed to replace his creative influence over the summer window.

Despite bids for the likes of Albert Adomah and Yannick Bolasie, Pulis was unable to secure the winger he craved before the window slammed shut - but a return for Traore could now be on the cards.