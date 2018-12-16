Middlesbrough set to swoop for ex-Sunderland and Leeds striker - reports

Middlesbrough are set to launch a bid for former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham, according to reports.

Boro are keen to bolster their attacking options in the winter transfer window and, according to the Sunday Mirror, Wickham is one of manager Tony Pulis's key attacking targets.

The Teessiders have struggled in front of goal this season and, with the future of Martin Braithwaite remaining uncertain, striking recruits are thought to be a priority for Pulis.

And with Wickham struggling for opportunities at current club Crystal Palace since returning from a long-term injury, he has reportedly been identified as a target on a loan deal.

The 25-year-old began his career at Ipswich Town before joining Sunderland in 2011, netting 15 times in 91 appearances at the Stadium of Light.

During his time on Wearside, Wickham enjoyed loan spells with Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United before completing a permanent move to Palace in 2015, for a fee believed to be around £9million.

But he has struggled for opportunities under Roy Hodgson and a temporary move away from Selhurst Park looks to be a possibility in the January window.

However, it is thought that any potential move to the Riverside Stadium will hinge on whether Palace can seal a deal for another ex-Sunderland man in Jermain Defoe.

Defoe is out of favour at Bournemouth with several clubs - including the Londoners - interested in a loan deal.

Should he make the move to Selhurst Park, then it is claimed that Hodgson will be willing to allow Wickham to leave on a loan deal.