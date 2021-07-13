The Boro boss has a list of several players who the club are tracking, one of which is Rotherham frontman Michael Smith.

Smith, 29, is believed to be valued at around £1million by The Millers, who were relegated from the Championship last season.

According to Rotherham boss Paul Warne, there are multiple teams interested in Smith.

Michael Smith playing for Rotherham United.

"I speak to a lot of people a lot of the time and I know Smudge is on a lot of people's shopping lists,” Warne told The Rotherham Advertiser.

"But I think a lot of clubs also appreciate how fundamental he is to our club and that there's no point offering a paltry amount of money to get him out of here.

"It isn't the case that Middlesbrough are his only fans. I think a lot of clubs in the Championship are his fans.

"If Smudge doesn't go, it might be because everyone's a little bit cash-poor at the moment because of the times we've been living in.

"We think the world of Smudge here. He's been brilliant for us. I want him to have a good career but someone coming in with, like, £250,000 for him is never going to work.

"In the Championship, a lot of clubs are in a lot of trouble. I don't dispute the fact that clubs want him but I don't know how many of them can actually buy him."

Chuba Akpom reports

At the end of last season Warnock said he wanted to sign three new strikers – which cast doubt over Chuba Akpom’s future at the club.

The 25-year-old only joined the Teessiders in September 2020 but scored just five goals in 38 Championship appearances during the 2020/21 campaign.

Reports in Turkey have claimed that Super Lig side Besiktas are interested in signing Akpom this summer.

According to Turkish journalist Fatih Dogan, Besiktas are working hard to bring ex-Chelsea man Diego Costa to the club, but Akpom is an alternative option.

Akpom signed a three-year deal at Boro for an undisclosed fee.

