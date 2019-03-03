Middlesbrough stopper Darren Randolph fires a warning to Norwich City and Leeds United

Darren Randolph has warned Middlesbrough's promotion rivals that the side are still confident of gaining automatic promotion - despite a nine-point gap.

A goalless draw at Wigan Athletic saw Boro's promotion hopes fade further, with missed chances once again proving costly as Tony Pulis' men dropped points away from home.

That result saw Middlesbrough - currently sat in fifth - fall nine points behind second-placed Norwich City with just a dozen games left to play.

But Randolph hasn't thrown the towel in just yet, and has warned the Canaries and table-topping Leeds that the Teessiders are still eyeing the top two.

“We still all have the belief we can close the gap,” said the 31-year-old, speaking to the Teesside Gazette.

“Nine points sounds like a lot but it really isn’t really when you think there are a dozen games left.

“Obviously a win today would have helped close the gap even more and then psychologically we could have looked at the table and seen ourselves with 60 points and right behind the leading group.

“That is the most frustrating thing about not getting the three points today.

“But we are not that far off automatic at all when you think there are so many games to go.”

At the DW Stadium, it was once again a lack of clinical finishing that cost Boro - with plenty of chances spurned in a dominant display.

And Randolph says there was frustration aplenty among the squad after squandering a chance to keep the pressure on the promotion-chasing pack.

“There are a lot of frustrations in the changing room because we feel we should have won that game,” he added.

“A few results went our way and we could have closed the gap but we weren’t able to do it.

“We had a few good chances, a few little final balls that didn’t quite come off, crosses and set pieces that didn’t work.

“It just wouldn’t fall for us today. We couldn’t put the ball in the net.”