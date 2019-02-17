Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga reveals thoughts on Ashley Fletcher partnership after Blackburn win

Britt Assombalonga enjoyed playing alongside Ashley Fletcher after the pair were recalled to Middlesbrough's starting XI at Blackburn Rovers.

Assombalonga, who earned his first league start since Boxing Day, scored the only goal of the game on 19 minutes as Tony Pulis' side moved up to fifth in the Championship.

Fletcher, too, was making his first league start since December and played a big part in Boro's opener.

The goal came when Fleteher's shot across goal was nodded home by Assombalonga on the goal line, yet it was unclear if the ball was going in.

For that reason Assombalonga knew he had to intervene, as Boro bounced back from Tuesday's defeat at Sheffield United.

"We really needed those three points after what happened at Sheffield United, to get the three points now it's perfect for us," Assombalonga told Sky Sports after the game.

On his goal, the striker added: "We were talking about it yesterday after City vs Newport on the bus and Foden could have tapped it in instead of it being Sane's goal.

"We said if it happens to someone it happens, if I leave it, it might go wide then everyone's on my back."

Despite his limited game time, Assombalonga is Boro's top scorer this campaign with 12 goals in all competitions.

Most of those have come when he's been deployed as a lone frontman, yet the striker benefited from Fletcher's support at Ewood Park.

"It's good, Ashley is a great footballer," said Assombalonga when asked what he thought of the partnership.

"He likes to come to feet, it was great playing with him, the little one-twos he did really well.

"It's good for him to get that type of game and get his confidence up."

Pulis was pleased for Assombalonga, who has often found himself behind Jordan Hugill in the pecking order at Boro this term.

"I'm pleased for him because that's what goalscorers want to do, score every week," said the Boro boss.

Even so, Pulis wasn't totally satisfied with the performance, as his side failed to capitalise on Derrick Williams' red card just before the interval.

Despite having an extra man, Boro almost conceded late on but held on to take a precious three points.

"It's been a theme since I came to the football club, lots of opportunities but we haven't quite got that cutting edge," added Pulis.

"We had three or four great chances second half to put the game to bed and we didn't and late on if (Danny) Graham sticks it in you pay for it.

"But good performance they worked really really hard today and I thought we played some good football at times."